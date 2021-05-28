Wild play lifts Cubs to win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH – Javier Báez hit reverse and chaos ensued. Embarrassment too for the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates.

The unpredictable Chicago Cubs shortstop ran the first baseline backward while being chased by Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig in the top of the third inning on Thursday, leading to a comedy of errors during a two-run rally in Chicago's 5-3 victory.

Chicago's Willson Contreras was on second with two outs when Báez hit a routine grounder to third baseman Erik González. González's throw to Craig at first was up the line. Báez hit the brakes to avoid Craig's tag and started backtracking toward the plate. Rather than turn and jog a few steps to first for an inning-ending force, Craig curiously decided to follow Báez.

The move bought enough time for Contreras to round third and sprint home. Craig attempted a flip to catcher Michael Pérez, but Contreras slid under the tag while Báez took off for first.

Pérez's throw to first sailed past second baseman Adam Frazier attempting to cover the bag, allowing Báez to race to second.

Báez scored moments later on a single by Ian Happ to give the Cubs a three-run lead they wouldn't relinquish. Kris Bryant hit his 11th home run, and Patrick Wisdom added his first home run since 2018 for the Cubs, who have won eight of nine. Contreras, Bryant and Wisdom finished with two hits each.

REDS 3-3, NATIONALS 5-0: In Washington, Sonny Gray pitched six innings of two-hit ball to help Cincinnati earn a split after Washington won earlier in the completion of a suspended game.

Trea Turner and Josh Bell hit run-scoring singles in the sixth inning for the Nationals in the finish of a game that started Wednesday night.

Gray (1-3) struck out five, walked one and required only two putouts from his outfield to complete Cincinnati's first series win in Washington since 2015.

Eugenio Suárez hit his 11th homer and first leadoff shot of his career. The drive came against Stephen Strasburg (1-2), who allowed all three runs and departed after a two-run fifth.

Jesse Winker singled in a run off the second-base bag and Tyler Naquin doubled inside the left field line. Gray also singled in the inning, one of five hits Strasburg allowed.

American

INDIANS 5, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, Shane Bieber struck out 12 in seven one-hit innings to lift Cleveland to the win.

Bieber (5-3) took a no-hit bid into the seventh before Jonathan Schoop led off with a home run to left. The Cleveland right-hander then struck out three more hitters and left after 103 pitches.

Eddie Rosario homered for the Indians, who helped Terry Francona to his 700th victory as Cleveland's manager.

Matthew Boyd (2-6) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings for the Tigers, who have lost five of six.

Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, allowed only one flyball out. He did have four walks, however.