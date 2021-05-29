Surging Cubs shut out Reds in pitchers' duel

CHICAGO – David Bote had no idea if the ball was going out until he saw the signal from the third-base umpire as he sprinted toward second.

No small feat on a blustery day like this.

Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay combined with three relievers on the Chicago's first shutout and the surging Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday.

Bote's line drive toward the left-field corner leading off the fifth cleared the wall, spoiling Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez's major league debut, and helped the Cubs win for the 10th time in 12 games even though they managed just three hits.

Alzolay (3-4) escaped with two runners on in each of the first three innings on a chilly, soggy and windy afternoon. He threw 103 pitches before getting pulled with two out in the sixth. The right-hander gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three after issuing none in his previous three starts.

Overall, he said, it was a “huge step forward” in his development.

“I got in some jams there,” he said. “I was able to keep pitching, execute my pitches and just keep competing.”

Alzolay exited with runners on first and second Max Schrock doubled with two out and Jonathan India walked. Andrew Chafin struck out pinch-hitter Eugenio Suárez to end that threat and dodged a first-and-second jam in the seventh when Tyler Stephenson grounded into a double play.

Tommy Nance retired all three batters in the eighth. Craig Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth on his 33rd birthday for his 12th save in 14 chances, and the Cubs improved to 17-7 in May.

American

BLUE JAYS 11, INDIANS 2: In Cleveland, Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning battling strong winds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading Toronto in a game called in the bottom of the seventh.

The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain made conditions miserable for both teams, the umpires and fans.

TIGERS 3, YANKEES 2, 10 inn.: In Detroit, Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Detroit the win.

The Yankees took the lead in the top of the inning when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball. Justin Wilson (1-1) retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field.

ORIOLES VS. WHITE SOX, ppd.: In Chicago, the opener of a three-game series between Baltimore and Chicago was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader today, with a first pitch of 1:10 p.m. for the opener. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both will be seven-inning games.