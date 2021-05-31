Reds' Mahle ends Cubs' win streak

CHICAGO – Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suárez homered, and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory Sunday.

Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The banged-up Cubs had won six in a row. They were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness.

Mahle (4-2) retired his first 12 batters. The right-hander allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked one.

The Cubs put their first two batter on in the fifth, but Mahle struck out Rafael Ortega, Patrick Wisdom and Eric Sogard to get out of the inning.

“He's just so tough and he's so strong,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Tyler finds an extra gear, reserve in the tank and he's able to get big outs.

“We'll take that every time. Tyler continues to get better.”

Tejay Antone got four outs for his third save.

Kris Bryant hit an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago's only run. Jake Arrieta (5-5) permitted five runs – two earned – and six hits in 32/3 innings.

“I physically felt good,” Arrieta said. “It was just one of those games when I couldn't command the ball like I wanted to.

“It would have been nice to get the sweep. I just wasn't able to come out more crisp.”

American

TIGERS 6, YANKEES 2: In Detroit, rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings as Detroit completed its first home series sweep of New York in 21 years.

New York was outscored 15-5 with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Gleyber Torres had two errors and third baseman Gio Urshela one that contributed to a four-run third inning and a 6-0 Detroit lead.

New York loaded the bases with two out in the ninth, but Michael Fulmer struck out Aaron Judge, the 12th strikeout by Tigers pitching.

Detroit had not swept a three-game home series from the Yankees since May 12-14, 2000, the Tigers' first season at Comerica Park.

Skubal (2-7) gave up three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in his third big league win.

WHITE SOX 3, ORIOLES 1: In Chicago, Lucas Giolito struck out 12 as Chicago sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss.

The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore's all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988.

Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. The AL Central leaders have won six of seven and climbed 12 games over .500.

Giolito (5-4) gave up a run, three hits and three walks in seven innings. His 12 strikeouts were one shy of his career high.

BLUE JAYS 4-5, INDIANS 1-6: In Cleveland, Tyler Chatwood forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk, and José Ramírez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly as the Indians rallied for two runs in the seventh inning without a hit to gain a doubleheader split.

Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale to lift Toronto in the opener of the twin-bill of seven-inning games under pandemic rules.