Báez gives Cubs fans reason to cheer with homers

CHICAGO – Javier Báez popped out of the dugout for a curtain call, acknowledging the continued chants of “Ja-vy! Ja-vy!” from the crowd at Wrigley Field.

For the dynamic shortstop, it was just like old times.

Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice to help Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Monday.

Báez, 28, talked openly last year about how much he missed playing in front of fans during the pandemic-shortened season. With Wrigley allowed to host 60% of its capacity at the moment, producing a charged crowd of 24,824 for the series opener against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres, Báez soaked in the atmosphere once again.

“Oh yeah. It feels great. It feels like a playoff game,” Báez said, “especially playing against these guys.”

Pressed into action after Trevor Williams had an appendectomy Sunday morning, Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota against Oakland. Stewart (1-0) opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought Kohl did a really nice job (of) mixing his pitches, attacking them,” manager David Ross said. “I love the rhythm he had, the aggressiveness, the pace of his delivery.”

TWINS 3, ORIOLES 2, 10 inn.: In Baltimore, Rob Refsnyder scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch as Minnesota handed Baltimore its 14th straight loss.

It was 1-all when Refsnyder began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base. He moved to third on Kyle Garlick's grounder and scored easily with a headfirst slide when Adam Plutko (1-2) threw a pitch in the dirt.

Jorge Polanco followed with a homer over the right-field scoreboard.

RAYS 3, YANKEES 1: In Rich Hill pitched five shutout innings as Tampa Bay won for the 16th time in 17 games.

Hill (4-2), a 41-year-old left-hander, improved to 3-0 against the Yankees this season. He threw just 56 pitches and allowed three hits. Five of New York's first 16 batters hit his first pitch and six more hit his second.

Hill was 3-1 with a 0.78 ERA in six May starts, the third-lowest ERA in a calendar month for a pitcher 40 or older.

BREWERS 3, TIGERS 2, 10 inn.: In Milwaukee, Luis Urías hit a drive that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers' three-game winning streak.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers. Akil Baddoo had a game-tying solo shot for the Tigers in the seventh.

REDS 11, PHILLIES 1: In Cincinnati, Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, and Wade Miley pitched six solid innings to lead Cincinnati.

Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss.

Miley (5-4) came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six.

WHITE SOX 8-1, INDIANS 6-3: In Cleveland, José Ramírez's two-run homer and a solid start by reliever Cal Quantrill allowed Cleveland to gain its second straight split of seven-inning doubleheaders in two days.

Ramírez connected for his 13th homer in the third inning off Jimmy Lambert (0-1) to break a 1-1 tie as the Indians, who rallied to win Game 2 on Sunday against Toronto, got back the game they dropped earlier to the AL Central-leading White Sox.

In the opener, Adam Eaton's two-run homer and José Abreu's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent the White Sox to the victory. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club-record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver in 1970.