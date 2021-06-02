Indians hang on to beat Chicago

CLEVELAND – AL MVP Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Bieber (6-3) allowed two earned runs in seven innings, striking out seven to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox for the second time this season.

Down 6-3, Chicago rallied in the ninth. Zack Collins and Nick Madrigal hit RBI singles off Karinchak and a walk loaded the bases for Abreu, who grounded out to shortstop.

Austin Hedges' two-run homer off Dylan Cease (3-2) landed on the porch in left field and gave the Indians a 5-3 lead in the fourth.

José Ramírez's second double of the evening drove in Amed Rosario later in the frame, charging Cease with all six runs in 31/3 innings. Ramírez was removed from the game in the eighth as a precaution due to dehydration.

Harold Ramírez had two hits with two RBIs and a stolen base for Cleveland, which has won two in a row to pull within 21/2 games of Chicago.

The teams had split their first 10 games this season, alternating victories until Cleveland prevailed in the nightcap of a doubleheader Monday.

ORIOLES 7, TWINS 4: In Baltimore, Cedric Mullins got two hits, scored two runs and made a sensational catch in center, helping Baltimore snap its 14-game losing streak.

Pedro Severino and Maikel Franco both homered for the Orioles, who also ended a 16-game head-to-head skid against Minnesota. Baltimore's Bruce Zimmermann (3-3) allowed two runs and six hits in 51/3 innings, striking out a career-high seven.

The Orioles used four relievers. Cole Sulser pitched the ninth for his first save of the season. He allowed the tying run to come to the plate with one out before striking out Alex Kirilloff and retiring Jorge Polanco on a flyout.

YANKEES 5, RAYS 3: In New York, Clint Frazier hit a game-ending, two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning after making a game-saving catch in the eighth as slumping New York beat their rivals.

The righty-hitting Frazier turned on a slider from right-hander Andrew Kittredge (5-1) and stood at the plate to admire the drive, capping a tight finish in which both teams came up short on potential rallies.

One of those stalled efforts came in the eighth, when Frazier dove and needed every inch of his mitt to catch Joey Wendle's soft-hit liner to strand two.

National

PHILLIES 17, REDS 3: In Cincinnati, Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each hit two of Philadelphia's seven home runs as the Phillies pummeled Cincinnati to end a three-game losing streak.

Matt Joyce capped the rout with a grand slam in the ninth off Reds infielder Alex Blandino, who was on the mound to help spare the bullpen.

After the slam, Cincinnati infielder Mike Freeman got the call to relieve and the next batter, pitcher Archie Bradley, mercifully stood with the bat on his shoulder until Freeman could get three called strikes.