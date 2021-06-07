La Russa passes McGraw in wins

CHICAGO – Tony La Russa moved past John McGraw into sole possession of second on baseball's career manager wins list, directing the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

It was win No. 2,764 for La Russa, who was hired by Chicago in October for his first managerial job since he led St. Louis to the World Series championship in 2011. It has been a bit of a bumpy ride so far, but the 76-year-old Hall of Famer has the White Sox on top of the AL Central.

Second on the list is almost assuredly the highest finish for La Russa, who also began his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979. The top spot belongs to Connie Mack with 3,731 victories.

La Russa watched as Chicago won for the 10th time in 14 games. Dylan Cease (4-2) struck out 10 in seven sparkling innings, and Tim Anderson had two hits and two RBI.

Detroit right-hander José Ureña (2-5) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings in his first big league start since May 26. He had been sidelined by a strained right forearm.

The Tigers finished with five hits.

ORIOLES 18, INDIANS 5: In Baltimore, Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff homer as part of a three-hit day, and Baltimore scored its most runs since 2015 and had a season-high 21 hits.

Baltimore entered 24th among the 30 major league teams in scoring, then put across its highest runs total since beating Oakland 18-2 on Aug. 16, 2015.

After losing their final 14 games in May, the Orioles are 4-1 in June.

Ramón Urías also homered for Baltimore, which has won back-to-back series on the same homestand for the first time since May 8-13, 2018.

Amed Rosario and Bobby Bradley hit two-run homers for Cleveland.

CUBS 4, GIANTS 3: In San Francisco, Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs to help Chicago avoid a four-game sweep.

Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season.

Kyle Hendricks (7-4) won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five in earning his first win over San Francisco in five career starts.

REDS 8, CARDINALS 7: In St. Louis, Jesse Winker hit a tiebreaking home run off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning for his second three-homer game this season as Cincinnati completed a four-game sweep of St. Louis.

Winker had six RBI, hitting a two-run homer in the first, a three-run homer in the second off John Gant and the go-ahead drive against Reyes (3-2). Winker also homered three times against Milwaukee on May 21.