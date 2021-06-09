Brewers win 5th straight by cooling off Reds

CINCINNATI – Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11.

Cincinnati lost after completing a four-game sweep in St. Louis over the weekend.

Adrian Houser (4-5) pitched 51/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Brewers bullpen shut down Cincinnati the rest of the way.

Reds starter Sonny Gray sailed through three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, before injuring his leg warming up for the fourth.

Sean Doolittle came on for the Reds, and Garcia hit his second pitch into the left-field seats for his 12th homer.

The Brewers pushed across another run in the fifth when Luis Urias walked, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches by Ryan Hendrix (2-1) and scored on a double-play grounder.

Garcia drove in another run with a bases-loaded infield single in the seventh, and Travis Shaw added to the lead with a two-run double in the Brewers ninth.

Shogo Akiyama drove in the Reds' only run with a second-inning single.

ASTROS 7, RED SOX 1: In Boston, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez as Houston ended Boston's five-game winning streak.

It was the Astros' fourth win in five games against Boston this season after taking three of four last week in Houston. The Astros have outscored the Red Sox 26-10 overall.

Valdez (2-0) gave up one run and five hits over 71/3 innings, striking out eight to pick up his second straight win over Boston. He held the Red Sox to one run in seven innings last week.

Enoli Paredes got the final two outs in the eighth and Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless ninth.

TIGERS 5, MARINERS 3: In Detroit, Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning to lift Detroit.

Matthew Boyd (3-6) gave up an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings. Daniel Norris inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and limited Seattle to two runs. Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth, striking out two and walking one for his second save in three chances.

Marco Gonzales (1-4) gave up four runs and five hits over four innings in his second start since coming back from a strained left forearm.

The Tigers took advantage of Gonzales early, scoring four runs in two innings.