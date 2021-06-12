Cubs beat Cardinals on 'Opening Day 2.0'

CHICAGO – Anthony Rizzo could feel the fans hanging onto each pitch as he fouled off one after another.

When he finally launched one over the right-field wall on the 14th pitch of his at-bat, Wrigley Field rocked in a way it hadn't in years, with a near-capacity crowd on its feet and roaring.

Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday.

Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019 on what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0.” They fell behind 5-1, then treated a crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.

Pederson gave the Cubs a 7-5 lead in the seventh with a two-run double off the wall in right-center against Génesis Cabrera (1-2).

He also singled leading off the first and homered in his second straight game when he drove one to the center-field basket against against Johan Oviedo in the fourth.

Rizzo tied it at 5-all in the sixth with his drive to right against Daniel Ponce de Leon. It came on the longest Cubs at-bat to end in with a home run since pitch count records began in 1988, and the fans erupted in delight.

He took a ball on an 0-2 pitch, then fouled off six more. He took another ball and fouled off three more before connecting on a 96.1 mph fastball.

For Rizzo it was as sweet as any hit since he arrived in Chicago in 2012.

GIANTS 1, NATIONALS 0: In Washington, Nationals ace Max Scherzer left after just 12 pitches with an apparent lower body injury, Buster Posey homered and San Francisco won on Anthony DeSclafani's career-best two-hitter.

Giants left fielder Michael Tauchman made a leaping catch to rob a home run for the second time in less than a month.

American

INDIANS 7, MARINERS 0: In Cleveland, Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle's light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019.

Civale (9-2) allowed J.P. Crawford's leadoff hit – a grounder that just got past second baseman César Hernández's glove – and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and retired 22 in a row after loading the bases in the first. Blake Parker worked the ninth to complete the two-hitter.

DeGrom hurt in start

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after six scoreless innings with right flexor tendonitis, a troubling diagnosis for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner amid a historically dominant season.

DeGrom faced the minimum against the San Diego Padres and had thrown just 80 pitches before being lifted. Manager Luis Rojas met with deGrom in the dugout after the sixth and shook his hand, signaling his night was done.