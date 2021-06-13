Pederson again powers Cubs

CHICAGO – Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday night.

Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games.

Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12 and fell to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since April 28.

John Gant (4-4) lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis' rotation struggles, allowing five runs, five walks and a hit with just one strikeout.

The Cubs sent 11 batters to the plate in their five-run second.

INDIANS 5, MARINERS 4, 10 inn.: In Cleveland, César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland rally.

After scoring three times with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-all, Cleveland loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th.

Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald (2-2), who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but automatic runner Hernández slid home with the game-winning run.

WHITE SOX 15, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising in a romp over Detroit.

Cease is the first major league pitcher to win his first eight starts against another team since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08.

Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut.

National

REDS 10, ROCKIES 3: In Cincinnati, Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning to lift Cincinnati past slumping Colorado.

Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.

Votto and Eugenio Suárez also added two hits each for the Reds.