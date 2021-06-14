Rodón lifts Sox to sweep of Tigers

DETROIT – Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Rodón (6-2) was going for his second no-hitter of the season. He took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, hitting a batter with one out before finishing the no-no.

Eric Haase doubled with one out in the seventh on Sunday. Rodón finished the inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine. Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks completed the one-hitter, with Hendriks getting his AL-leading 17th save.

The last visiting pitcher to throw a no-hitter at Detroit was the Angels' Nolan Ryan on July 15, 1973.

The Tigers used six pitchers on a bullpen day, one day after using catcher Jake Rogers and infielder Harold Castro to pitch the final two innings of a 15-2 loss.

MARINERS 6, INDIANS 2: In Cleveland, Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger to lift Seattle to the win.

The Mariners, coming off a blown late lead and a 10-inning loss on Saturday, had to deal with more bad news two batters into the game when Haniger fouled a pitch off his left knee and had to be helped from the field.

The Mariners later said the injury was a bruise. Still, it's another setback for Seattle. Haniger leads the team in homers and RBIs.

National

REDS 6, ROCKIES 2: In Cincinnati, Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and surging Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21.

The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the Reds' first sweep of Colorado in Cincinnati since 2006.

Tony Santillan, recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to make his major league debut while filling in for injured Sonny Gray, fell one out short of qualifying for the win. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run on five hits and four walks in 4 2-3 innings, striking out five.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2: In Milwaukee, Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep.

Despite getting outhit 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16 games, including seven in a row at home.

The Pirates have lost seven straight.

CUBS 2, CARDINALS 0: In Chicago, Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and Chicago won to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central. Chicago kept up its success at Wrigley Field, where its won six in a row and nine of 10.

The teams combined for only six hits, four by the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 4 and recorded the game's only RBI.

St. Louis has dropped three straight and 11 of 13 to fall one game below .500 at 32-33.