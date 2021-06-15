Cubs see winning streak end at 5

NEW YORK – David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in four years with a 5-2 victory Monday night.

Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who stopped Chicago's five-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. New York scored all its runs with two outs and snapped a seven-game skid at Citi Field against the Cubs that began on May 31, 2018.

Peterson (2-5) was 0-4 with a 6.32 ERA in his last nine starts, including 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA in his previous four appearances. But he allowed just a third-inning single to Eric Sogard – then picked him off second to end the inning – and a leadoff walk in the sixth to Sergio Alcantara. The second-year lefty struck out three in a tidy 73-pitch performance.

Jake Arrieta matched zeros with Peterson until the fourth, when Smith singled for New York's first hit to break an 0-for-20 slump. He advanced to second when Billy McKinney walked with two out and scored on James McCann's single.

INDIANS 4, ORIOLES 3: In Cleveland, José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBI and helped Cleveland extend Baltimore's road losing streak to 16 games.

The Indians' victory was tempered by the team losing reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber for an unknown period due to a shoulder strain. Bieber was placed on the injured list and won't pick up a baseball for at least two weeks.

Ramírez drove in a run off Dean Kremer (0-6) in the first inning when Baltimore left fielder DJ Stewart slipped in the wet grass going after a routine fly. Ramirez added an RBI double in the sixth after Orioles second baseman Stevie Wilkerson dropped his foul pop, giving him another try.

Indians rookie reliever Nick Sandlin (1-0) picked up his first career win by striking out three of the five batters he faced.

Bieber underwent an MRI on Monday after throwing 107 pitches over five innings in a loss to Seattle on Sunday. It showed he has a subscapularis muscle strain in his right shoulder.

Manager Terry Francona said Bieber will be shelved for two weeks and then re-evaluated.