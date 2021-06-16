Cubs fan 15 times in losing to Mets

NEW YORK – Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12, Pete Alonso drove in three runs and the surging New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Walker (6-2) gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings, and he walked none for the third time. Walker has a 2.12 ERA, and the Mets are unbeaten in his six home starts.

Javier Báez put the Cubs ahead 2-0 in the third with his 15th home run, driving a sinker to the opposite field in right-center. Alonso hit a two-run single in the bottom half and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Seth Lugo got six outs for his first save since returning on June 2 from elbow surgery, and the NL East-leading Mets (34-25) won for the fifth time in six games.

Chicago lost its second straight to the Mets after winning seven in a row at Citi Field going back to 2018.

Sixteen consecutive batters made out before Willson Contreras' single with one out in the ninth. Jake Marisnick pinch ran and Eric Sogard singled to center fielder Kevin Pillar. Cubs third base coach Willie Harris made the questionable decision to send Marisnick, who was easily tagged out on his headfirst slide by catcher James McCann following a quick relay by second baseman Luis Guillorme.

Lugo walked Jayson Heyward, then fanned rookie Sergio Alcántara for the Cubs' season-high 15th strikeout.

Cubs star Kris Bryant was hit by a pitch in the first inning and left in the middle of the second with what the team said was a bruised right hand. Bryant initially stayed in the game after he was hit by a first-pitch 93.4 mph sinker, then went to run at first base.

INDIANS 7, ORIOLES 2: In Cleveland, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run double and Bobby Bradley homered as Cleveland handed Baltimore its 17th straight road loss.

The Orioles made four errors and moved closer to the major league record of 22 consecutive road losses, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.

Amed Rosario got three hits, and drove in a run for Cleveland, which never trailed in winning for the fourth time in five games.

Rosario's double off Cole Sulser highlighted a five-run fourth inning that gave the Indians a 6-1 lead. Bradley singled home a run in the first and hammered a towering homer to right in the seventh off Adam Plutko.

Trey Mancini and Maikel Franco hit run-scoring doubles for the Orioles.