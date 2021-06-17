Mets top Cubs; deGrom ailing

NEW YORK – Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

One start after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm, deGrom went directly down the clubhouse tunnel after finishing the third against the Cubs. New York announced that he had an issue with his shoulder moments later.

DeGrom apeared to grimace after a third-inning pitch to Eric Sogard. He threw 51 pitches, the last a 99 mph fastball to strike out pitcher Robert Stock, his eighth punchout out of nine hitters.

DeGrom said initial tests ruled out a serious issue, but he planned to get imaging and more observation today.

The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.54. He's the first pitcher since at least 1901 with at least eight strikeouts over three perfect innings to start a game, according to STATS.

DeGrom also delivered an RBI single in the second inning, giving him six RBI compared to four earned runs allowed this season. He's hitting .423.

The right-hander left an outing Friday night against the Padres after throwing one-hit ball over six scoreless innings with the flexor issue. He had an MRI the next day that revealed no damage and conducted his usual between-start routine.

REDS 2, BREWERS 1: In Milwaukee, Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, and Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning as Cincinnati completed a three-game sweep.

The Reds have won six straight and 11 of 13.

Mahle (7-2) allowed three hits and a pair of walks over six innings as he surpassed the 10-strikeout mark for the first time this season and fifth of his career. Orioles at Indians, 7:10 p.m.

WHITE SOX 8, RAYS 7, 10 inn.: In Chicago, Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single as Chicago took two of three in a matchup of division leaders.

Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who've won 10 of 13.

Yandy Díaz and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, who won Monday night's opener but dropped the next two.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 5: In Kansas City, Missouri, Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning as Detroit completed a three-game sweep.

The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder.

Tarik Skubal (4-7) picked up the win. He gave up three runs on six hits in six innings, striking out seven.

INDIANS 8, ORIOLES 7: In Cleveland, Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season, and José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs as Cleveland handed Baltimore its 18th straight road loss.

César Hernández had a two-run triple for the Indians.