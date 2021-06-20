Padres beat Reds; Tatis hurt again

SAN DIEGO – Rookie Kim Ha-seong hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth – three innings after he replaced injured star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. – and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 Saturday.

Kim's homer off the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a wild day that included Tatis getting hurt again and Reds star Joey Votto and manager David Bell getting ejected in a wild scene in the first inning.

Tatis left after apparently hurting his left shoulder diving for Tyler Naquin's RBI single in the fifth. He was replaced by Kim, a rookie from South Korea.

Kim homered on a 1-2 pitch from Heath Hembree (1-2) to bring in Tommy Pham, aboard on a double. It was Kim's fourth. Nabil Crismatt (2-1) got the win.

Tatis left after diving to his right for Naquin's single in the three-run fifth, when the Reds tied it at 5. Tatis extended his left arm as he landed and immediately reached for his shoulder, which he partially dislocated taking a violent swing against San Francisco on April 5. That injury landed him on the 10-day injured list.

Votto and Bell were ejected in the first inning. Catcher Webster Rivas appealed after Votto offered at the high, outside pitch from Miguel Díaz, and third base umpire Chris Guccione confirmed Votto went around.

Votto was unhappy and began arguing, and Bell came out of the dugout and joined the argument. Bell and coaches Delino DeShields and Freddie Benavides had to keep Votto away from plate umpire Ryan Additon, who then apparently ejected the player and manager at the same time.

Votto had to be restrained as he continued to argue.

MARLINS 11, CUBS 1: In Chicago, Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game and Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings as Miami pounded Chicago.

The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning both wild-card games against Chicago last fall.

Duvall remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday's 10-2 romp. He had two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8), joining Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.

American

ASTROS 7, WHITE SOX 3: In Houston, Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered and Houston beat Lance Lynn and Chicago.

Framber Valdez (4-0) had another strong start to help the Astros to a sixth consecutive victory, tying their longest winning streak this season.

The Astros tagged Lynn (7-3), who entered with a 1.51 ERA, for eight hits and six runs – both season highs – in four innings in his shortest start of the season. Five of the runs were earned, which was also the most he'd permitted this season.

Valdez yielded six hits and three runs – two earned – in seven innings to extend his career-best streak by winning his sixth consecutive decision dating to last season.

Interleague

PIRATES 6, INDIANS 3: In Pittsburgh, Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning as Pittsburgh rallied for the victory.

Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98-mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right and bounced into the Allegheny River.

Down 2-0 entering the seventh, the Pirates were aided by six walks, three each by Shaw and Karinchak. It is the most walks the Pirates have drawn in an inning since also coaxing six bases on balls in 1976 against the St. Louis Cardinals.