Cubs blank Marlins, avoid sweep

CHICAGO – Alec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Sunday and avoid a sweep.

Outscored 21-3 in the previous two days at Wrigley Field, the Cubs squeezed out the win despite managing just four hits. They also extended their season-high streak of scoring no more than three runs to eight games.

But Chicago came out on top thanks to a solid start by Mills (3-1) and a perfect performance by the bullpen.

Marlins rookie Zach Thompson (1-2) took the loss after holding the held the Cubs to one unearned run over four no-hit innings.

Pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom opened the fifth against Miami reliever Ross Detweiler by singling on the 15th pitch of the at-bat, hanging in after falling behind 0-2 and hitting nine foul balls to give himself more chances.

Wisdom later scored on Joc Pederson's single to make it 2-0.

PADRES 3, REDS 2: In San Diego, Wil Myers hit a two-run triple and scored on Joey Votto's errant throw as San Diego completed a four-game sweep, the Padres' first ever four-game sweep of the Reds.

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sat out a day after reinjuring his left shoulder in a 7-5 win.

INDIANS 2, PIRATES 1: In Pittsburgh, Josh Naylor delivered an RBI single in the seventh inning as Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.

The lefty-swinging Naylor sent the first pitch he saw from left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to right to drive in Eddie Rosario and break a 1-all tie.

The hit came after Pirates manager Derek Shelton pulled starter JT Brubaker (4-6) with two out in the seventh.

Naylor was batting .189 against lefties and .277 vs. righties.

ASTROS 8, WHITE SOX 2: In Houston, Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits as Houston beat former Astros ace Dallas Keuchel in his first appearance against Houston.

The Astros have won seven games in a row.

Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017, won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with Houston. He went 76-63 in seven seasons with the Astros and left after the 2019 season to sign a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago.

TIGERS 5, ANGELS 3, 10 inn.: In Anaheim, California, Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth homer in six games for Anaheim, but Daz Cameron hit a two-run single in the 10th inning as Detroit avoided a four-game series sweep.

Ohtani's career-best 23rd homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, tied him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.