Reds beat Twins after blowing lead

MINNEAPOLIS – The Cincinnati Reds didn't look drained to manager David Bell, despite this recent slide.

The boss was right, because the Reds had plenty of energy left for a late surge against Minnesota after the Twins took a game of back-and-forth rallies the night before.

Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer that broke a ninth-inning tie right after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead, and the Reds beat the Twins 10-7 to stop their five-game losing streak on Tuesday afternoon.

Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six chances with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth for Minnesota, which had its season-long five-game winning streak end.

“We keep pulling for each other, keep showing up, keep playing hard,” said Naquin, who joined the Reds in February on a minor league contract.

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer, Trevor Larnach added a solo shot and Alex Kirilloff had the tying two-run double off Antone (2-0), but the right-hander in his first game back from the injured list recovered to record the last two outs of the inning.

Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs and Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the Reds, whose relief ERA (5.70) is the worst in the major leagues.

PIRATES 6, WHITE SOX 3: In Pittsburgh, pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez's two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh beat skidding Chicago.

A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings.

But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet (2-4), who was charged with four runs without getting an out.

Gonzalez's hit put Pittsburgh ahead 5-3 and helped extend Chicago's losing streak to five games, the longest of the season for the AL Central leaders.

Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.

David Bednar (1-1) got the last out of the seventh for his first major league win. Richard Rodriguez earned his ninth save in 11 tries with a 1-2-3 ninth.

TIGERS 8, CARDINALS 2: In Detroit, Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading Detroit past St. Louis.

Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit's six-run fourth inning.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 42/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the win after 11/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 32/3 innings.