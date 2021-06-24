Nats GM Rizzo: Girardi 'con artist'

PHILADELPHIA – Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a “con artist” a day after Philadelphia's manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night's game.

“It's embarrassing for Girardi, it's embarrassing for the Phillies, it's embarrassing for baseball,” Rizzo said in a radio interview Wednesday on Washington's 106.7 The Fan.

Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff in Washington's 3-2 win.

Major league umpires began a crackdown on Monday by regularly examining pitchers for tacky substances that can give them a better grip on the baseball. Managers also can request a check, although umps can deny it if they believe it's not in good faith.

Girardi said he became suspicious because Scherzer was touching his hair more than usual on the mound.

Scherzer said he did that because he couldn't grip the ball and needed moisture on his fingers. He also said he got tired of tasting rosin.

“He's a con artist,” Rizzo said of Girardi. “He's been doing that for years on TV.”

Phillies President Dave Dombrowski defended his manager, who was ejected after he left the dugout when Scherzer stared him down.

“That's not Joe Girardi,” he said. “It's totally improper for (Rizzo) to say that. ... Joe Girardi is the farthest from a con man of anybody that I know. He's a very sincere individual. He was within his rights.”

Interleague

WHITE SOX 4, PIRATES 3: In Pittsburgh, Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double to help Chicago stop a five-game losing streak.

Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from rough outing to work 52/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven. He was tagged for seven runs in 31/3 innings in his previous outing at Houston.

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season.

TIGERS 6, CARDINALS 2: In Detroit, Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help Detroit beat skidding St. Louis.

The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. Schoop has played a key part in the relative surge, hitting 10 home runs this month.

The Cardinals have lost five of six. Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, they have lost 16 of 22 games.

Matt Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 52/3 innings. It was his second career start and first at Comerica Park