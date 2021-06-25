Friday, June 25, 2021 11:19 pm
Astros-Tigers rained out, split doubleheader Saturday
Associated Press
DETROIT – The game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.
The teams will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday, with the first seven-game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:10 p.m.
Heavy rain was forecast for Comerica Park on Friday night, causing the postponement.
