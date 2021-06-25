The Journal Gazette
 
    Astros-Tigers rained out, split doubleheader Saturday

    Associated Press

    DETROIT – The game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.

    The teams will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday, with the first seven-game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:10 p.m.

    Heavy rain was forecast for Comerica Park on Friday night, causing the postponement.

