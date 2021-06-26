Braves' Freeman hits milestone in victory

CINCINNATI – Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall in the eighth inning in his return to Atlanta's lineup, helping the Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Friday night.

The game's first run came in the fifth when Atlanta's Freddie Freeman doubled home Ronald Acuña Jr. for his 900th career RBI.

Acuña returned to the lineup after missing two games with lower back tightness.

Dansby Swanson hit a solo homer in the sixth, and Heredia added a solo shot in the seventh, both off Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (3-2).

Gutiérrez got some defensive help in the fourth. With runners on second and third and two outs, Eugenio Suárez made a diving stop of William Contreras' bouncer down the line and threw to first from his knees to end the inning.

Suárez also hit a solo home run off Luke Jackson in the seventh.

Drew Smyly (1-1) exited after six innings with a 3-1 lead. And the bullpen made things interesting.

Heredia, who returned to the lineup after being available off the bench the last two games due to right wrist inflammation, robbed Jesse Winker of an extra-base hit leading off the eighth. He hit the wall and appeared to hurt his right shoulder on the play but remained in the game after being attended to by training staff.

METS 2, PHILLIES 1, 8 inn.: In New York, Aaron Nola was one strike from standing alone in pitching history.

He settled for a tie with Tom Seaver – which would have felt much better if Philadelphia's bullpen didn't blow the lead.

Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match Seaver's major league record set 51 years ago, but New York rallied to win in eight innings on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.

“Pretty cool being in a category with Tom,” Nola said. “It's a cool accomplishment, but winning's cooler in my opinion.”

New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of a game scheduled for seven under pandemic rules.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins, with sunglasses perched uselessly atop the bill of his cap, appeared to have trouble seeing the ball in the evening glare and ducked a bit as the throw sailed just over his mitt.

That led to Lindor's tying single with two outs, and Smith – after squaring to bunt on a previous pitch – won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.

Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.

The Hall of Famer's mark for consecutive strikeouts remained unmatched for more than five decades until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto with a changeup leading off the fourth at Citi Field, which replaced Shea Stadium as the Mets' home in 2009 on an adjacent site in Queens.

“I guess I wasn't really thinking about anything except getting him out,” Nola said, adding he'll probably get the souvenir ball authenticated and put it in a little box at home.

ASTROS-TIGERS, ppd., rain: In Detroit, Houston and Detroit will play a split doubleheader today to make up the postponement of Friday's game. The first seven-game starting at 1:10 p.m., and the nightcap at 6:10 p.m.