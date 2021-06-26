Cubs relievers oblivious of role in no-no

LOS ANGELES – After Craig Kimbrel struck out pinch-hitter Will Smith to end the game, the Chicago Cubs' closer was curious why catcher Willson Contreras celebrated with a bigger-than-usual fist pump.

Fellow reliever Ryan Tepera then ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and whispered in Kimbrel's ear: “You have no idea what happened.”

The Cubs' fearsome bullpen had just teamed up with starter Zach Davies for the first combined no-hitter in franchise history – and none of the three relievers who followed Davies onto the mound had any idea they were pitching their way into history until after they finished.

The four Cubs combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, matching the most in a season since 1900, as Chicago blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Thursday night. The Dodgers walked eight times, getting at least one from each opposing pitcher, but managed no other baserunners.

The tension was palpable in the Cubs' dugout, where Davies watched with trepidation after reluctantly agreeing with manager David Ross' decision to pull him for a pinch-hitter after 94 pitches. Davies (5-4) issued five walks while scrapping through six spotless innings against the defending World Series champions.

“I think every pitcher wants to continue in the game, regardless of his pitch count, but it worked,” Davies said. “Chafe, Tep and Craig shut the door. A part of history. I'm excited for the guys that were on the field. I can't complain at all.”

But incredibly, the relievers remained blissfully oblivious to the stakes as Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Kimbrel went to the mound and preserved a zero they couldn't see, thanks to the position of the Dodger Stadium bullpen.

“The whole bullpen had no idea,” said Chafin, who pitched the eighth. “It was completely oblivious. But in our defense, in that bullpen, from our perspective on the field, all we can see is batting averages and the count, stuff like that. We can't see the scoreboard with the hits.”

Tepera and Chafin each walked a batter during their inning on the mound, but Los Angeles couldn't capitalize.

Kimbrel then walked Chris Taylor to lead off the ninth, but he struck out Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols and Smith to finish the Cubs' 17th no-hitter since 1880.

Javier Báez homered in the first inning, and Contreras added a two-run shot in the sixth for the Cubs, who happily celebrated the franchise's first no-hitter since last Sept. 13, when Alec Mills blanked Milwaukee.

Contreras was the constant in the combined no-no, and all four pitchers praised his work behind the plate.

“From catching this team since 2016, I've been catching a lot of shutout games, but nothing close to a no-hitter,” said Contreras, who was visibly emotional afterward. “Tonight was one of those nights that are super special in my life, one that will be hard to forget.”

The seventh no-hitter of this unusual season – the most in baseball history before July 1 – was the first since May 19.

“This is an awesome moment,” Davies said. “The World Series, I think something like that probably tops it. But even though it wasn't solo and it was a combined effort, being a part of history is something special.”

With this no-hitter – the 312th in baseball history – 2021 matches 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most in a single season since 1900. That's one shy of the record eight in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed.