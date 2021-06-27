Bellinger walkoff lifts LA past Cubs

LOS ANGELES – Cody Bellinger homered with two out in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Saturday night for their first walk-off victory of the season.

Bellinger, who came on as a late defensive substitution, crushed a 422-foot solo shot to center off Keegan Thompson (3-2), setting off a joyous celebration on the field for the defending World Series champions.

Max Muncy and Justin Turner each drove in a run in the first inning, and the Dodgers then made 26 outs before Bellinger ended it with the second homer of the 2019 NL MVP's injury-plagued season. Los Angeles won for the second time since four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the Cubs, who had won their first four games of the season against Los Angeles before losing twice.

REDS 4, BRAVES 1: In Cincinnati, Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading Cincinnati past Atlanta.

Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year.

Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first. He left in the fifth with a right hip contusion after making a diving attempt for Ronald Acuna Jr.'s double in the fourth.

Nick Castellanos extended his home hitting streak to 18 games with an RBI double in the third. Joey Votto added an RBI single and the Reds led 3-0. Tyler Stephenson went deep in the eighth.

American

TIGERS 3-2, ASTROS 1-3: In Detroit, Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and Houston rallied to a split a doubleheader.

After winning the opener and ending the Astros' 11-game win streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth of the seven-inning nightcap.

Jose Altuve led off the Astros sixth with a double against reliever Michael Fulmer (4-4). With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen. Two pitches later, Correa hit a ball over the Tigers bullpen for the lead.

Nomar Mazara doubled off Lance McCullers Jr. with one out in the Detroit sixth, but Ryne Stanek came in to retire the next two hitters. Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the seventh for his 12th save.

INDIANS VS. TWINS, Ppd.: In Minneapolis, the game between Cleveland and Minnesota was postponed with heavy rain forecast in the area for much of the day.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader Sept. 14 when Cleveland returns to Minnesota. Game 1 will be at 2:10 p.m. before the scheduled 6:40 p.m. start.

Players remained in the clubhouse well after the scheduled 2:10 p.m. first pitch on Saturday. Rain had just started to fall when the postponement was announced.

The two teams are scheduled to play at 2:10 p.m. today.

MARINERS 0, WHITE SOX 0, Susp.: In Chicago, the game between Seattle and Chicago was suspended in the third inning because of heavy rain after being delayed at the start.

It will be resumed today prior to the scheduled series finale. The suspended game will be a nine-inning affair, with the originally scheduled one now set for seven innings.

The pitching matchups for both games were not clear. Chicago's Dallas Keuchel and Seattle's Marco Gonzales were scheduled to pitch Sunday. But Mariners manager Scott Servais said Gonzales is away from the team because his wife is due to give birth.

The Mariners are rolling with nine wins in 11 games, while the AL Central-leading White Sox have dropped six of seven.