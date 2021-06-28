McKinstry hits grand slam in Dodgers' win

LOS ANGELES – Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and North Side graduate Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night.

Cody Bellinger homered in his second straight game and drove in three runs in the Dodgers' third consecutive win over Chicago after four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the series opener Thursday.

Kershaw (9-7) lasted just one inning at Wrigley Field last month in the shortest start of his 14-year career, but the 33-year-old left-hander was spectacular in the rematch.

MARINERS 3-5, WHITE SOX 2-7: In Chicago, Seattle pitcher Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball's new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of the Mariners' victory in the opener of doubleheader.

Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected.

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle in the resumption of Saturday's suspended game. Zach Collins drove in four runs as the White Sox won the scheduled series finale.

TIGERS 2, ASTROS 1, 10 inn.: In Detroit, Robbie Grossman's squeeze bunt drove in the winning run as Detroit split the four-game series.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 2: In Minneapolis, Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn't say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.

Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco. Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way.

BRAVES 4, REDS 0: In Cincinnati, Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers to lead Atlanta. Muller (1-1) retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts.