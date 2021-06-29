Reds get slam to rout Phillies

CINCINNATI – Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Monday night.

Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer. Castellanos thrust his fist in the air as he circled the bases.

It was Feliz's first big league appearance since 2017. He came on after Bailey Falter pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief of Spencer Howard.

Cincinnati's seventh-inning rally was sparked by Alejo Lopez, who was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Louisville. He pinch-hit with one out and singled on the first pitch.

INDIANS 13, TIGERS 5: In Cleveland, José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and Cleveland bounced back from losing outfielder Josh Naylor to an injury Sunday.

Ramírez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth inning off Tigers rookie Matt Manning (1-2), and the Indians opened a seven-game homestand with a season-high in runs and hits (19).

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list. Eddie Murray is next with 504.

Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle in Minnesota during a frightening collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement as they tried to catch a pop fly. The Indians said Naylor has a “closed” fracture and dislocation. He'll be out indefinitely.

Naylor, 24, is batting .253 with seven homers and 21 RBI while playing both right field and first base.

ANGELS 5, YANKEES 3: In New York, Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season to lead Los Angeles. José Suarez pitched 51/3 innings of one-run relief after Dylan Bundy threw up on the mound because of heat exhaustion.

Ohtani was 0 for 9 in his previous appearances at Yankee Stadium, all three years ago. The two-way sensation connected for a 117.2 mph drive to right off Michael King (0-4) in a two-run first that also included Jared Walsh's RBI double.

The home run was the major league-leading 26th for Ohtani, who is slated to pitch Wednesday night.

Yankees batgirl

In 1961, 10-year-old Gwen Goldman was told she would be “an attractive,” addition to the Yankees field, but ultimately she would be too much of a distraction to be a Yankees bat girl by then-GM Roy Hamey.

Sixty years later, the Yankees tried to right an incident that must have been devastating at the time to the young Yankees fan. Monday, the team had the now 71-year-old woman in uniform and on the field as they kicked off their HOPE Week.

After her daughter contacted the Yankees about righting that wrong this year, current GM Brian Cashman sent a letter inviting her to finally live out her childhood dream.

She was honorary batgirl for Monday's game.

Goldman was greeted on the field before batting practice by Gerrit Cole, who had been part of a video call to invite her to live out her dream. The ace showed her around the dugout and met with manager Aaron Boone.