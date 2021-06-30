Mariners pitcher receives 10 games for substance

NEW YORK – Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances, given a 10-game suspension Tuesday.

Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. Santiago also was fined an undisclosed amount.

He appealed the decision to MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.

Santiago, a 33-year-old left-hander, is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.

Under a crackdown that started June 21, all pitchers are being checked by umpires during games and Santiago was examined as he exited in the fifth inning.

Crew chief Tom Hallion said then Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The pitcher said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.

Seattle will not be allowed to fill Santiago's spot on its 26-man roster during a suspension and will play a man short while a penalty is served.

Skaggs' family sues Angels

The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago.

The lawsuits – filed by Skaggs' parents in Texas and his wife in California – name the Angels organization as well as former Los Angeles communications directors Tim Mead and Eric Kay as defendants. Neither complaint specified how much money the family is seeking.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room July 1, 2019.

Kay was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on drug charges for allegedly providing Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death.

Kay was charged with drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs' overdose death, according to the indictment in Fort Worth, Texas. The charges carry a maximum of a life sentence and 20 years in prison, respectively. His trial is set to begin Aug. 16.

A coroner's report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the drugs fentanyl and oxycodone in his system, which Kay was accused of providing.

Kay was the Angels' director of communications, and he served as their public relations contact on many road trips. He was placed on leave shortly after Skaggs' death, and he never returned to the team.

Mead was Kay's boss, and the lawsuits allege that Mead knew about Kay's issues with drug addiction, including that he was distributing drugs to players.