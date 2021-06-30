Schwarber smashes 12th HR in 10 games

WASHINGTON – Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games, and the Washington Nationals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night to move above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Schwarber tied Albert Belle in 1995 for the most home runs over a 10-game span since at least 1901. He has 16 home runs in 18 games since being moved into the leadoff spot in the Nationals' batting order on June 8.

Schwarber drove Rich Hill's first pitch, an 83 mph fastball, 434 feet off the upper-deck facade in right for his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run. Schwarber's 16 home runs this month are the second-most in any June behind Sammy Sosa's 20 in 1998.

The 28-year-old Schwarber is batting .253 with 25 homers and 53 RBI. He is tied in home runs with San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr., three shy of the major league-leading total of the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and one back of Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Schwarber became a free agent Dec. 2 when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a 2021 contract.Juan Soto followed two batters later with a two-run drive, and Victor Robles added a solo homer in the second for a 4-0 lead off Hill (6-3).

Washington has won three straight and 12 of 15 and at 39-38 has a winning record for the first time since beating Atlanta on opening day.

Joe Ross (5-7) gave up two runs and six hits in 61/3 innings for his third win in his four outings.

Brad Hand allowed Mike Zunino's 17th homer in the ninth, then got three straight outs for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Brandon Lowe hit his 16th homer in the fifth, and Kevin Kiermaier doubled in a run in the sixth.

Hill gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings.

TIGERS, INDIANS, ppd.: In Cleveland, following a lengthy delay before the first pitch, Tuesday night's game between Detroit and Cleveland Indians was postponed by rain.

Only a light rain came down in Progressive Field before it was officially called after an 87-minute delay, triggering boos from disappointed fans.

The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader today, two seven-inning games starting at 4 p.m. The weather forecast, however, is not very promising.