Sons among All-Star starters

NEW YORK – The sons are coming out for this year's All-Star Game in Denver.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as an All-Star and Fernando Tatis Jr. accomplished a feat his dad never achieved.

Toronto's first baseman and San Diego's shortstop were among nine first-time All-Stars elected Thursday to start the July 13 game at Colorado's Coors Field.

Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández also were first-time All-Stars chosen in fan voting, joined by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, picked as the American League's designated hitter; Boston third baseman Rafael Devers, Cincinnati outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, and Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier.

Injured Angels outfielder Mike Trout was elected to start for the eighth straight time, his ninth overall selection, and Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez was voted in for the fourth time and seventh appearance.

St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was voted to his fourth straight start and sixth appearance, in his first season after he was traded by Colorado.

He'll be making his second visit to Coors Field after playing there this weekend with the Cardinals.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was selected for the third time, and Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts gained his second election to start and third appearance.

San Francisco catcher Buster Posey is set for his fifth start and seventh appearance, his first since 2018. Posey sat out the 2020 season due to health concerns for his family after he and his wife adopted prematurely born twins.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was elected to his third start and fifth appearance, and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to his second start.

American

WHITE SOX 8, TWINS 5: In Chicago, Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Chicago scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of Minnesota.

Chicago got four runs off Minnesota's bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.

ASTROS 7, INDIANS 2: In Cleveland, José Altuve hit a grand slam to briefly quiet constant booing by Cleveland fans, Yordan Álvarez and Michael Brantley homered, and Houston snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jeered from the moment he stepped into the batter's box to start the game, Altuve connected for his fifth career slam in the fifth inning off rookie J.C. Mejia (1-3) to give Houston a 5-2 lead.