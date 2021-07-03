Votto's double helps Reds hand Cubs 7th straight loss

CINCINNATI – Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their seventh straight loss with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Gray gave up one run and five hits before five relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Josh Osich (1-0) got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.

Ian Happ singled for Chicago with two out in the ninth, but pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega struck out swinging for the final out.

The Cubs wasted a solid start by Alec Mills (3-2), who breezed through the first five innings, allowing just one hit.

With two on in the sixth, Chicago manager David Ross called on left-hander Adam Morgan to face the lefty Votto with two outs. Votto responded with a liner to right for the double.

Jason Heyward drove in the only run for the Cubs with a two-out double in the fourth. The Cubs finished with six hits.

PHILLIES 4, PADRES 3, 10 inn.: In Philadelphia, Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to rescue Philadelphia's bullpen.

The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning – their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games.

Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez (4-2) came in and allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar.

Suarez was better in the 10th, retiring all three batters. That set up Miller, who drove a slider from Austin Adams (2-2) deep to right-center with runners on first and second and one out. Miller rounded the bases as if it were a homer, but the ball bounced off the wall. It was good enough to score Andrew McCutchen from second.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, Andrew Vaughn homered and made two key defensive plays in left field Chicago won its fifth straight game.

Lance Lynn (8-3) gave up one run on four hits and five walks in six innings, striking out nine.

Chicago, which leads the AL Central, has won nine of 11 against Detroit this season – including five in a row.

Casey Mize (5-5) gave up two runs on four hits and a walk in three innings. Mize, pitching as an opener to limit his innings, struck out four.

The White Sox took a 2-0 lead with two outs in the first. Yasmani Grandal's single scored Tim Anderson, and Brian Goodwin followed with a triple into the left-center gap.

Jonathan Schoop nearly put the Tigers ahead in the fifth, but Vaughn made a leaping catch at the wall in left field to turn a possible three-run homer into a sacrifice fly. Vaughn also made a diving catch to rob Daz Cameron of extra bases in the sixth.

Chicago took advantage of a defensive mistake to make it 3-1 in the seventh. With one out and a runner on first, rookie Jake Burger lifted a routine fly to center, but Cameron appeared to lose it in the lights. The ball dropped for a double – Burger's first career hit – and Danny Mendick followed with a sacrifice fly.

Vaughn and Gavin Sheets homered in a five-run ninth as Chicago scored at least seven times for the fifth consecutive game.

Burger was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox demoted slumping slugger Yermín Mercedes, putting the infielder in the majors after two Achilles tendon injuries and a stint with a local Missouri league.

The AL Central-leading White Sox also reinstated outfielder Adam Eaton from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Zack Burdi to their top farm club.