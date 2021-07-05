Ohtani makes All-Star history

NEW YORK – Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball's All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and a pitcher.

The Los Angeles Angels' two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver's Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL's designated hitter.

Boston has the most All-Stars for the first time since 2009, sending five. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Matt Barnes were chosen to join a pair of starters: shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.

Ohtani received 121 votes in balloting by players, managers and coaches announced three days after fan-elected starters were revealed.

“The guy's going to participate in Home Run Derby, pitch in the game and hit in the game. That doesn't happen like, ever,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after speaking with AL skipper Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay. “So this is the one time ... even the non-baseball fan can really latch onto this and become interested.”

The right-hander was joined by fellow starting pitchers Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (272 votes), and Lance Lynn (199) and Carlos Rodón (192) of the Chicago White Sox.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom led NL starting pitchers with 321 votes, followed by San Francisco's Kevin Gausman (210), Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes (153) and Brandon Woodruff (146), and San Diego's Yu Darvish (105). Because he is scheduled to start July 11, deGrom doesn't plan to pitch in Denver.

The Yankees' struggling Aroldis Chapman (160), Chicago's Liam Hendriks (159) and Barnes (117) are the AL relievers, and Chicago's Craig Kimbrel (208), Milwaukee's Josh Hader (191) and San Diego's Mark Melancon (107) are in the NL bullpen.

Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino was elected as an AL reserve along with Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Houston second baseman José Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielders Cedric Mullins of Baltimore, Michael Brantley of the Astros and Adolis Garcia of Texas.