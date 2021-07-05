Reds get double play in 9th to hold off Cubs

CINCINNATI – With one out in the ninth inning and Cincinnati clinging to a 3-2 lead against the Chicago Cubs, Amir Garrett put himself in a jam.

Garrett walked Ian Happ on four pitches and surrendered a pinch-hit single to Eric Sogard. That prompted a visit from Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson, whose instruction was simple.

“Throw the ball right down the middle, get this double play,” Johnson told him.

Willson Contreras then bounced to third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who started a game-ending double play that closed out the Cubs' ninth straight loss.

“Kudos to (Johnson) for coming out there and talking to me,” said Garrett, who earned his sixth save.

Cincinnati earned its fourth straight win and pulled within seven games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

The Reds visit the Brewers for a four-game series before the All-Star break, and the teams play a three-game set in Cincinnati after the break.

The Cubs scored a total of five runs in the weekend series, dropping all three games by one run. They closed out a 1-9 trip, losing every game after throwing a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TIGERS 6, WHITE SOX 5: In Detroit, Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit withstood José Abreu's three-run homer in the ninth inning to win.

In the ninth, Billy Hamilton and Tim Anderson singled, and Abreu hit his 14th homer with one out. Gregory Soto then struck out Brian Goodwin and walked Leury García.

José Cisnero relieved and needed one pitch for his fourth save in five chances, retiring Andrew Vaughn on a lineout to right.

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 3, 10 inn.: In Cleveland, Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing Houston to complete a four-game sweep.

Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder's choice by Jason Castro, then came around when the Indians failed to complete a double play on the throw back to first by Amed Rosario.

The shortstop forced out Carlos Correa at second base, but Clase mishandled his return throw, allowing Castro to be safe and Gurriel to scamper home.