Rays score twice in 9th to rally past Indians

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Brandon Lowe hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth to beat the Cleveland Indians 9-8 on Monday night.

Manuel Margot departed after appearing to hurt his leg when he led off the ninth with a single off Emmanuel Clase (3-4), his fourth hit of the game. Randy Arozarena singled to move pinch-runner Brett Phillips to second. After Wander Franco tied it with an RBI single, Austin Meadows was intentionally walked before Phillips easily scored from third on Yandy Díaz's grounder to second.

Pete Fairbanks (2-3) worked a scoreless ninth.

Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs for the Indians, who have lost seven straight.

Reyes, who returned Friday after being out since May 23 with a left oblique strain, hit a two-run homer during a four-run fifth against Drew Rasmussen that tied it at 5. He had a two-run double in a three-run sixth as the Indians went ahead 8-5.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 5: In Minneapolis, rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, and Max Kepler homered twice to lead Minnesota.

Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and three walks allowed.

Kepler hit a two-run home run in the second. With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead and gave White Sox starter Dylan Cease (7-4) the hook in the sixth inning.

Then the AL Central leaders surged back with a four-run seventh, getting a two-run single by Leury García against Caleb Thielbar and a two-run triple by Yoán Moncada off Tyler Duffey.

MARLINS 5, DODGERS 4: In Miami, Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning as Miami ended Los Angeles' nine-game winning streak.

Alfaro drove a slider from Dodgers reliever Victor González (3-1) to center field for his third homer of the season.

All-Stars Mookie Betts and Max Muncy and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger were not in the Dodgers' starting lineup, but all three pinch-hit in the eighth, when LA scored twice to tie it 4-4.

METS 4, BREWERS 2: In New York, Pete Alonso broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff as New York won a matchup of NL division leaders.

Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth, retiring three straight batters with two on after giving up an RBI single to Tyrone Taylor.

Michael Conforto added an RBI single and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly for the Mets, who managed only one hit against an efficient Woodruff (7-4) through six innings.