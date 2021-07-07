Pirates win on bases-loaded walk

PITTSBRUGH – Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night and a three-game winning streak.

Rookie Rodolfo Castro, recalled from Double-A Altoona before the game, worked an eight-pitch walk from Matzek (0-3) leading off the ninth.

Adam Frazier slapped a single though a big hole at shortstop that was vacated because of an infield shift, and Ke'Bryan Hayes on a full count. Reynolds took three fastballs and a slider for the second game-ending RBI of his career.

Matzek threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.

Pittsburgh has won three in a row following a six-game losing streak. The Braves had won four of five before losing twice to the Pirates.

Hayes hit a pair of doubles for the Pirates. Frazier and Wilmer Difo also had two hits each.

Orlando Arcia had two of the Braves' five hits, including a home run.

Richard Rodríguez (4-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates.

Oakland's Olson joins Derby

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is joining the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver's Coors Field on July 12.

Olson began Tuesday with 20 home runs.

He joins Kansas City's Salvador Pérez, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore's Trey Mancini, New York Mets' Pete Alonso and Colorado's Trevor Story in the derby.

All-Star Game umpires named

Tom Hallion will be the plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Denver's Coors Field on July 13.

Hallion, a 28-year major league veteran, was left field umpire for the 1992 All-Star Game in San Diego and second base umpire for the 2008 game at Yankee Stadium.

He will be joined by CB Bucknor (first base), Chris Guccione (second base), Lance Barrett (third base), David Rackley (left field) and Adam Hamari (right field).