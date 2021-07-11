Cubs get blanked by Cardinals

CHICAGO – Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night.

Kwang Hyun Kim struck out seven in six innings, helping St. Louis bounce back from Friday's 10-5 loss in the series opener. The Cardinals had dropped four of six overall.

The sputtering Cubs lost for the 13th time in 15 games.

Javier Báez had two of the team's six hits.

The Cardinals homered off three pitchers during their five-run fifth inning.

Goldschmidt led off with his 13th homer, a drive to left against Zach Davies (5-6) that traveled an estimated 441 feet.

Tyler O'Neill singled with one out before Edman, hitting for Matt Carpenter, greeted Adam Morgan with a two-run shot to left. It was Edman's second career pinch-hit homer.

DeJong capped the scoring with a two-run shot off Dan Winkler for a 6-0 lead.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3: In Milwaukee, Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and Cincinnati won in a game that included three ejections.

Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales, presumably for arguing over balls and strikes.

Milwaukee star Christian Yelich was ejected after tossing his helmet.

Third base umpire Doug Eddings ejected Joey Votto in top of the eighth after the Reds star struck out swinging.

American

TWINS 9, TIGERS 4: In Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Detroit.

Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.

The Twins have won the first three games of the series against the Tigers, with one remaining before the All-Star break.

WHITE SOX 8, ORIOLES 3: In Baltimore, Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Chicago has won nine of its last 12 and has taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019, its longest streak against Baltimore since winning eight straight in 1989-90. Baltimore has lost three in a row and is 1-6 in July.

INDIANS 14, ROYALS 6: In Cleveland, César Hernández and Óscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and Cleveland beat struggling Kansas City.

Hernández's 15th homer capped a six-run fourth inning against Mike Minor (6-8). Mercado's drive highlighted a four-run seventh that put the game away.

YANKEES 1, ASTROS 0: In Houston, New York ace Gerrit Cole demanded on the mound that manager Aaron Boone let him get the final out, then struck out Yordan Alvarez with a 99 mph fastball on his career-high 129th pitch to cap the Yankees' win.

Aaron Judge hit a solo homer and Cole did the rest, completing a three-hitter for his fifth career complete game and third shutout. His only other nine-inning shutout was May 4, 2018 against Arizona while he pitched for Houston.