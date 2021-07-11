MLB draft returning with air of normalcy

NEW YORK – Ben Cherington's first amateur draft as general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates was brief and remote, held amid the coronavirus pandemic that grounded scouts and wiped out nearly all of 2020's amateur baseball calendar.

With the Bucs facing the pressure of the No. 1 overall pick this year, he's grateful to have his scouts back in the draft room, battling contentiously over their big board like old times.

“The room has been great as far as getting past the niceties and let's get into the arguments and debates,” Cherington said. “So that's been good.”

A year after Major League Baseball limited its draft amid the chaos of COVID-19, it's set to host a revamped event as part of All-Star festivities in Denver. The 20-round draft will span three days.

MLB moved the draft to July's All-Star weekend, putting the opening round on its network on tonight after the All-Star Futures Game, a showcase for the top players in the minors.

The draft had been televised from MLB Network's studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, since 2009.

First-year Rangers general manager Chris Young – a third-round pick by the Pirates in 2000 – is set to oversee a draft room for the first time as Texas picks second. The Detroit Tigers have the third pick a year after taking Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson at No. 1. They'll be followed by the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox at No. 4 and the Baltimore Orioles at No. 5.

Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker have garnered the most attention in this class after pitching the Commodores into the finals of the College World Series.

Several high school shortstops are also in the running for the first pick. Marcelo Mayer from Eastlake High School in California is from the same school as 2000 No. 1 pick Adrian Gonzalez. No school has ever had two No. 1 picks, and Mayer is a slight favorite to make that history happen.

If Pittsburgh doesn't take Mayer, follow shortstops Jordan Lawlar (Texas) or Kahlil Watson (North Carolina) could be in the running, along with Louisville catcher Henry Davis. The Pirates also could sign a surprise pick to an under-slot deal, freeing up cash to spend on players further down the board.