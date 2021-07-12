Louisville catcher goes No. 1 to Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first pick in baseball's amateur draft Sunday, with the Texas Rangers then taking Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the choices from Denver's Bellco Theater. Major League Baseball moved the draft from its longstanding June slot to July's All-Star weekend in an effort to better showcase its future stars.

Davis has big power and an even bigger arm, throwing out 46% of would-be basestealers to become a finalist for the Buster Posey Award as college baseball's best defensive catcher.

He batted .370 and led the Cardinals with 15 homers, and his .482 on-base percentage was best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“I want to win, a competitor,” Davis said. “I'm going to do everything I can to help this organization get where it needs to be.”

The Rangers took Leiter with the second pick, landing a right-hander with a mid-90s fastball and two overpowering breaking pitches.

Leiter is the son of former big league All-Star pitcher Al Leiter. His repertoire that could play near the top of a big league rotation. He was 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA with the Commodores, including a no-hitter against South Carolina, and struck out 179 in 110 innings.

After MLB slimmed the draft from 40 rounds to five last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will go 20 rounds spread over three days. The first 36 selections were made Sunday night.

WHITE SOX 7, ORIOLES 5, 10 inn.: In Baltimore, Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning as Chicago completed a season sweep of Baltimore.

Andrew Vaughn homered twice for the White Sox, who have won five in a row and 10 of 13 overall. Chicago leads the AL Central by eight games over Cleveland.

REDS 3, BREWERS 1: In Milwaukee, Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning to lead Cincinnati.

The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. The teams begin a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday night.

TWINS 12, TIGERS 9, 10 inn.: In Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning as Minnesota a four-game sweep of Detroit.

Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland (1-2) to left field for his 12th homer of the season.

Catcher Jake Rogers had given the Tigers a 9-8 lead with a grand slam in the top of the ninth, but Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt tied it with a solo shot in the bottom half.

CARDINALS-CUBS, ppd: In Chicago, the Cardinals and Cubs got an extended All-Star break when their game was postponed because of inclement weather. The rainout will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 24.

ROYALS-INDIANS, ppd: In Cleveland, the Indians and Royals began their All-Star break a little earlier than expected. Their game was postponed 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch at Progressive Field. It will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Sept. 20 in Cleveland.