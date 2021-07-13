D'Backs make history with pick

Jacob Steinmetz's blazing fastball helped make him a baseball draft trailblazer.

The New York native is believed to be the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected by a major league team, going in the third round – 77th overall – to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Steinmetz, from the Long Island hamlet of Woodmere, is a 17-year-old right-hander whose repertoire features a fastball that sits in the mid- to upper-90s and a knee-buckling curveball. His draft stock rose considerably while playing for the Elev8 Baseball Academy in Delray Beach, Florida, this year after previously competing for his high school team, The Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway.

Steinmetz recently told the New York Post he keeps the Sabbath and eats only Kosher food but plays during the Sabbath and on Jewish holidays – although he walks to games during the Sabbath rather than taking transportation. No practicing Orthodox Jewish player has made it to the big leagues.

The selections during the nine rounds Monday were made by teams on a conference call after the first night was a prime-time event at Denver's Bellco Theater with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing the picks. Major League Baseball moved the draft from June to July, including it in the All-Star festivities.

Homestead graduate Carter Mathison, the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Player of the Year in 2021, was still on the board after 10 rounds, increasing the likelihood he will forgo pro baseball and play collegiately at Indiana, where he is committed.

Cincinnati pitcher Garrett Schoenle, a Northrop graduate who was drafted out of high school, was still waiting to be picked, as well.

Four Indiana University pitchers were selected Monday. Right-hander McCade Brown was drafted by the Rockies in the third round, and fellow right-hander Gabe Bierman went to Marlins in the seventh round. Matt Litwicki, the Hoosiers' closer, was a 10th-round pick of the Red Sox, and another starter, Tommy Sommer, was picked in the 10th round, by the White Sox.

Ball State pitcher Chayce McDermott was drafted by the Astros with a fourth-round selection, the 132nd overall pick. He went 8-2 with a 3.05 ERA as a redshirt sophomore in 2021. This marks the third straight draft in which Ball State has had a pitcher picked in the top 150 (Kyle Nicolas, 2020 to Miami and Drey Jameson, 2019 to Arizona).