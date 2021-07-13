The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, July 13, 2021 11:51 pm

    Like father, like son: Vlad Guerrero Jr. shines as All-Star

    ARNIE STAPLETON | Associated Press

     

    DENVER — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admired his 468-foot screamer for a moment before bouncing into his triumphant home run trot at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

    The Toronto Blue Jays slugger was named the game's MVP after he crushed a slider from Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes in the third inning that almost cleared the left field bleachers at cavernous Coors Field.

    Gone in a heartbeat.

    NL shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. immediately put his glove on his head and slowly turned around to watch the ball leave the yard.

    “Wow,” Tatis said. “It was a moonshot. It was something impressive. He's been doing it all year. Why not show it off here?”

    Guerrero, whose father homered off Brad Penny in the 2006 All-Star Game, put the American League ahead 2-0 with the shot into the last row.

    The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Guerrero has 28 homers in 2021.

    His solo shot off Burnes was the longest homer at the All-Star Game since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

    He added a run-scoring groundout in the fifth that made it 3-0.

    The AL won its eighth straight All-Star Game 5-2.

    ------

    More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports

