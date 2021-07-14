Ohtani gets win in two-way All-Star first

DENVER – Shohei Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 for its eighth straight victory.

Ohtani was 0 for 2 at the plate, grounding out twice as the AL's leadoff man and designated hitter. The Angels phenom pitched a 1-2-3 first inning on 14 pitches a night after competing in the Home Run Derby.

Mike Zunino of the Rays also connected for the AL, which has won 20 of the last 23 All-Star Games, not including a tie in 2002.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto homered for the National League, which had just seven hits at mile-high Coors.

Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on Los Angeles, got a save — with his glove. He made a sliding catch in left field on Kris Bryant’s tricky liner with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning.