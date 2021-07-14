Manfred discusses rule changes

DENVER – Banning or limiting defensive shifts would be an effort to restore Major League Baseball to how it was played before offense was suffocated by analytics, according to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Manfred spoke before the American League's eighth straight All-Star win, 5-2, Tuesday at Coors Field.

Starting pitcher Shohei Otani of the Angels got the win with a perfect first inning. White Sox closer Liam Hendriks got the save. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto was named the game's MVP.

Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat in becoming baseball's first two-way All-Star, Guerrero Jr. rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run.

Ohtani was 0 for 2 at the plate, grounding out twice as the AL's leadoff man and designated hitter. The Angels phenom pitched a 1-2-3 first inning on 14 pitches a night after competing in the Home Run Derby.

Mike Zunino of the Rays also connected for the AL, which has won 20 of the last 23 All-Star Games, not including a tie in 2002.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto homered for the National League, which had just seven hits at mile-high Coors.

Jared Walsh, Ohtani's teammate on Los Angeles, got a save — with his glove. He made a sliding catch in left field on Kris Bryant's tricky liner with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning.

Manfred said seven-inning doubleheaders and starting extra innings with runners on second base likely will be dropped after this season.

He said extending the designated hitter to the National League could be possible, but not definite.

“I think it would be a non-radical change, but I'm not going to speculate on whether we're going to propose it or get it,” he said.

Manfred said MLB was considering having umpires explain video review decisions to fans at ballparks over the public-address system, similar to the procedure in the NFL.

MLB's collective bargaining agreement with the players' association expires Dec. 1.

“Let's just say you regulated the shift by requiring two infielders each side of second base. What does that do? It makes the game look like what it looked like when I was 12 years old,” he said. “It's not change. It's kind of restoration, right? That's why people are in favor of it. And they do believe, I think front offices in general believe it would have a positive effect on the play of the game.

Management has the right to change major league playing rules with an agreement with the union, or MLB can implement changes unilaterally with one year of advance notice.