Yankees-Red Sox game postponed

NEW YORK – The Yankees' post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.

“It's a fluid situation that could spread. It has spread to some degree,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “We have three positives and we have three pending that we've had rapid tests on. ... We'll wait now for the lab tests to come back, which I'm assuming is going to be positive, as well. So that would increase our number to six, but we're not at six yet. We're at three confirmed.”

Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday. Cortes and Peralta went on the COVID-19 IL on Thursday.

Cashman said all three were fully vaccinated, as are most of the players on the team. Among the three, two received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the other was either Pfizer or Moderna, according to Cashman.

“Those players are doing well thus far,” he said. “And that would speak again to the belief that those vaccinations are working and ultimately they're to protect us from severe illness and/or death.”

The three players awaiting lab results are in quarantine. Cashman would not say whether they include the Yankees' All-Stars who were in Denver: Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman.

MLB was conducting contact tracing under its protocols.

“The vaccines that we encourage everybody to get guarantee not getting hospitalized and not getting death coming from COVID, which is important, but it doesn't prevent you from contracting COVID,” Cashman said. “It just obviously protects you from the severe worst-case scenario effects from COVID.”

Cashman said Major League Baseball had not yet decided whether to postpone Friday's second scheduled game of the four-game series.

Braves acquire Cubs' Pederson

The Braves acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Cubs, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.

Atlanta sent minor league first baseman Bryce Ball to Chicago for Pederson, who is batting .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBI in 73 games. The 29-year-old Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with the Cubs in free agency in February.

Extra bases

Chris Sale pitched in a game for the first time since Tommy John surgery in March 2020, throwing three scoreless innings Thursday for the FCL Red Sox at the FCL Orioles Orange. ... The 10-game suspension for Seattle pitcher Héctor Santiago for violating baseball's sticky substance rules was upheld. Santiago will start serving the suspension today.