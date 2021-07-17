Short-handed Yankees fall to 1st-place Red Sox

NEW YORK – Eduardo Rodriguez shut down the short-handed Yankees into the sixth inning, Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez homered, and the Boston Red Sox beat their rivals 4-0 Friday night with New York missing slugger Aaron Judge and five others due to a coronavirus outbreak.

A day after the series opener was postponed for testing and contact tracing, Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the COVID-19 injured list. They joined Yankees pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta, who have also tested positive over the past week.

New York was also without first baseman Luke Voit, who went on the injured list Friday with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Rodriguez (7-5) gave up two hits over 52/3 innings, retiring 10 straight during one stretch and finishing with eight strikeouts. Hirokazu Sawamura got the final out of the sixth, and Tanner Houck pitched the final three innings, closing out Boston's three-hitter for his first big league save.

Arroyo hit a two-run drive during a three-run second inning against starter Jordan Montgomery (3-5). He also had a double against Domingo Germán in the seventh.

Martinez connected against Justin Wilson in the eighth, lining his 19th of the season into the right field seats for a solo shot that made it 4-0.

The AL East-leading Red Sox improved to 7-0 in the 19-game season series and beat New York for the eighth consecutive time, their best run in the rivalry since winning eight straight meetings from 2008 to 2009.

The fourth-place Yankees are now nine games back of Boston and likely to be without Judge and their other COVID-19-positive players for at least 10 days.

BREWERS 11, REDS 6: In Cincinnati, Willie Adames homered and drove in four runs as Milwaukee rallied to win.

Adames had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then doubled home two more in a five-run eighth that buried the Reds.

After losing three straight to the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, the Brewers won the first of a three-game set in Cincinnati and pushed their lead in the NL Central back to five games.

With the Reds leading 5-3 in the sixth, Luis Urías hit an RBI double against Tyler Mahle. Reliever Amir Garrett (0-3) came in and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a bouncing ball deep into the shift that second baseman Jonathan India misplayed, allowing Urías to race home with the tying run.

Kolten Wong, playing his first game since coming off the injured list, singled home Bradley for the Brewers' first lead of the night.

Avisaíl García also homered for Milwaukee.

PADRES 24, NATIONALS 8: In Washington, San Diego second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit for the cycle for the first time in his major league career to lead the Padres.

After lining out in the first inning, Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth.

TWINS-TIGERS, ppd: In Detroit, the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins' doubleheader scheduled for Friday was postponed because of rain. The first game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader today, with the second game being made up as an afternoon game Aug. 30.