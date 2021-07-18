Homer by Contreras in 9th helps lift Cubs to win

PHOENIX – Willson Contreras capped Chicago's three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos' pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer.

Rex Brothers (3-2) got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save. It was career save No. 369 for Kimbrel, snapping a tie with Jonathan Papelbon for ninth on baseball's all-time list.

Contreras finished with three hits. It was the Cubs' first win when trailing entering the ninth inning since Sept. 12, 2020, at Milwaukee.

Arizona wasted a strong performance by Zac Gallen, who threw 52/3 innings of one-run ball in his return from the injured list. Gallen had been sidelined by a strained hamstring.

Nick Ahmed and Josh Rojas each drove in a run for the last-place Diamondbacks, who have dropped five of six. Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay allowed five hits, struck out two and walked two in five innings.

American

TIGERS 1-5, TWINS 0-4: In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera's bloop single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and Detroit won the second game for a doubleheader sweep.

The second game was tied at 3 after seven innings, and the Twins went in front when pinch-runner Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch by Joe Jiménez (3-1) in the eighth.

But the Tigers rallied in the bottom half. Schoop hit a tying RBI single off Taylor Rogers (2-4). After Robbie Grossman struck out, Cabrera dropped a hit into shallow center as Schoop raced around the bases.

Detroit kicked off the doubleheader with a win as Robby Grossman hit a leadoff homer, and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

INDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 2: In Oakland, Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field to lift Cleveland to the win.

Cal Quantrill threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start. Austin Hedges had two hits as the Indians won their fourth in five games.

Quantrill (2-2) had five strikeouts and allowed one run while pitching around traffic much of the game. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his 10th save

WHITE SOX 10, ASTROS 1: In Chicago, Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hitter and José Abreu launched a three-run homer to help the Chicago to victory.

Tim Anderson, Zack Collins and rookies Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger also went deep as the White Sox broke out against the Astros after dropping the first five games in the season series by a combined 34-9 score.

Before the game, Chicago and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension. Lynn, 34, will make $18.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The White Sox have an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.