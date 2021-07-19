Cubs hitters stymied by starter, outfielder

PHOENIX – Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Kelly (6-7) needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs' lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes. He was helped by two spectacular catches by Kole Calhoun. The right fielder made a diving grab on Jake Marisnick's sinking line drive in the second inning and saved an extra-base hit in the third when he chased down Anthony Rizzo's long drive into the right-field corner.

Kelly was pulled in the ninth after giving up a leadoff double to Kris Bryant and an RBI single to Javier Baez. The right-hander gave up four runs and six hits, struck out six and walked none while throwing 82 pitches.

Joakim Soria earned his fourth save, one day after blowing a 2-1 lead by giving up three runs in the ninth.

Cubs starter Zach Davies gave up two runs over 42/3 innings. He gave up six hits, walked four and struck out three. Manager David Ross said he was pleased his lineup continued to fight through nine innings but couldn't overcome 11 walks from his pitchers.

“The free passes are frustrating but other than that we're playing pretty good baseball,” Ross said.

BREWERS 8, REDS 0: In Cincinnati, Corbin Burnes pitched into the ninth inning as Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep.

The Brewers stretched their NL Central lead to seven games over second-place Cincinnati. The Reds won three of four at Milwaukee last weekend.

Burnes (5-4) dominated in his first outing since he was the losing pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, when he went two innings and gave up two runs, including a 468-foot homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

American League

TIGERS 7, TWINS 0: In Detroit, Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as Detroit Tigers finished a three-game sweep.

The game was the seventh in a row between the teams. Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit.

Wily Peralta (3-1) pitched seven shutout innings for the second time in three starts. He gave up four hits and four walks while striking out four. Peralta, who was aided by four double plays, is 3-1 with a 0.34 ERA in his last five starts.

WHITE SOX 4, ASTROS 0: In Chicago, Carlos Rodón gave up one hit through seven dominant innings, and Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers to lead Chicago.

Danny Mendick and Adam Engel added RBI singles, and the White Sox stymied Astros hitters for the second straight game after losing their first five this season to Houston. Chicago has won seven of eight to move to the top of the American League standings.

INDIANS 4, ATHLETICS 2: Oakland, California, Bradley Zimmer had three hits including a home run on All-Star Chris Bassitt's first pitch to lead Cleveland.

Daniel Johnson, who grew up about 30 minutes north of the Oakland Coliseum, connected for his first career home run and made a sparkling defensive play to help the Indians win their fifth in six games.