3rd inning homers help Reds end skid

CINCINNATI – Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino homered on consecutive pitches in the third inning, Wade Miley worked effectively into the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over the New York Mets.

Jonathan India hit his first leadoff homer, a no-doubt shot to center field that glanced off the batter's eye. Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson delivered a key sacrifice fly in the seventh as the Reds kept New York from its first three-game winning streak since June 14-16 against the Cubs.

Pete Alonso went deep in the first inning for the second consecutive game, one night after he and the Mets hit seven homers in the series opener for a wild 15-11 victory in 11 innings. But the NL East leaders lost yet another pitcher to injury – spot starter Robert Stock exited after one inning – and this time fell short in their comeback bid.

Miley (8-4) faced runners in every inning except one, but allowed just one past second base after Alonso connected. The left-hander finished with a season-high eight strikeouts in 61/3 innings.

BRAVES 2, PADRES 1: In Atlanta, Freddie Freeman homered off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning and Touki Toussaint allowed one run and three hits in his season debut to lift Atlanta.

The Padres tied it 1-all in the fourth when Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Machado's double and scored on Tommy Pham's sacrifice fly. Wil Myers flied out on a broken-bat flare as Toussaint escaped a bases-loaded jam.

Freeman made it 2-1 by taking Darvish deep over the wall in left field with an opposite-field shot, his 22nd homer. The All-Star first baseman and reigning NL MVP has five homers in his last seven games.

Toussaint (1-0) walked two and struck out five in 62/3 innings. He was relieved by Tyler Matzek, who ended a threat with runners on first and second when Jurickson Profar flied out.

Interleague

ROYALS 5, BREWERS 2: In Milwaukee, Ryan O'Hearn and Jorge Soler homered to lift Kansas City in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.

The start time was moved up four hours at American Family Field. The ballpark is about three miles from Fiserv Forum, where as many as 65,000 people were expected to watch Game 6 from outdoor plazas.

Some fans came to the ballpark with signs rooting for both the Brewers and Bucks.

Mike Minor (7-8) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings.