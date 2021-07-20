White Sox get split on rookie's homer

CHICAGO – Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a game-ending three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the Chicago White Sox a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Minnesota won the opener 3-2 in eight innings, but the White Sox avoided a sweep when Sheets turned on a 3-1 fastball from Twins ace José Berrios and drove it deep to right for his fifth home run. Berrios (7-4) entered the seventh having allowed only two hits – solo shots by José Abreu and Yoán Moncada – before Brian Goodwin led off with a single and Berrios hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch.

A wild pitch moved the runners up, then Sheets connected to win the game for Chicago.

Aaron Bummer (2-4) pitched a scoreless seventh for the White Sox.

Mitch Garver homered in his first two at-bats of the nightcap after returning from a groin injury.

The White Sox have won eight of 10.

In the first game, Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth after tying the game with a solo homer in the sixth. Jorge Polanco added an RBI single in the eighth as Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Duffey (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh, working around two walks, for the win.

TIGERS 14, RANGERS 0: In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera drove in five runs, including a bases-loaded double in a four-run fifth inning to lead Detroit.

Texas has lost six straight, the last three by a combined score of 29-0. The last major league team to allow that many runs while being shut out in three straight games was the 1906 Brooklyn Superbas, who were outscored 31-0 between July 6-9.

Tigers starter Casey Mize was expected to pitch only three innings as the team tries to limit his workload. However, when he retired the first nine hitters, he came back out for the fourth, giving up a single. He struck out four.

Joe Jiménez (4-1) got the win in relief.

With two hits, Cabrera (2,931) moved past Rogers Hornsby and Jake Beckley for 38th place on the career list. His five RBI gave him 1,768, tying David Ortiz for 22nd.

NATIONALS 18, MARLINS 1: In Washington, Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and homered, and Juan Soto hit a pair of home runs as Washington rolled.

Lester (3-4) turned in his longest outing of the season, giving up six hits while striking out seven without a walk. Lester hit his fourth career homer and added a single for his fourth career multihit game.

Soto continued his torrid post-All Star game pace, going 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored. He’s 10-for-17 (.588) with five homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored in four games since the break.