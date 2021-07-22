Stroman surrenders just 1 hit as Mets crush Reds

CINCINNATI – Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and the New York Mets cruised to a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Stroman (7-8) gave up a leadoff single to Aristides Aquino in the third inning and little else. He struck out seven and walked one while giving New York's beleaguered bullpen precious rest going into Thursday's day off.

Stroman hit Jonathan India with his first pitch of the game, then quickly settled in after going 0-4 in his previous six starts. His only difficulty came when he was struck by Jesse Winker's comebacker to start the seventh, and Stroman recovered to throw him out.

Jeurys Familia struck out three in a hitless ninth.

Luis Guillorme hit his first homer of the season and Jonathan Villar also connected for the NL East leaders. Mets manager Luis Rojas returned to the dugout after serving a two-game suspension for excessive arguing on Sunday.

The top of the Mets' order loaded the bases with three singles to begin the third against Jeff Hoffman (3-5, prompting a mound visit from pitching coach Derek Johnson.

PADRES 3, BRAVES 2: In Atlanta, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and San Diego won the first of a doubleheader.

Tatis made it 3-0 in the fifth inning against reliever Shane Greene when his NL-leading 29th homer landed in the left-field seats. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games.

Paddack (6-6), who had a 10.31 ERA in his last five appearances, worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout.

American

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 4: In Buffalo, J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe connected back-to-back as Boston won a home run derby in Toronto's final game at their temporary Buffalo home.

Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis also connected for Boston. It was the first time they hit at least five homers in consecutive games against one opponent since doing it to the Yankees in June 1977.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer for Toronto.

TIGERS 4, RANGERS 2: In Detroit, Matt Manning pitched six strong innings and Detroit won its sixth straight game, beating skidding Texas.

Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016. Detroit has allowed a total of seven runs during this success string. The Rangers have lost eight in a row. They've been outscored 47-5 in six games since the All-Star break and have played 69 straight innings without holding a lead.

Called up from Triple-A Toledo, Manning (2-3) gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks. He struck out four.