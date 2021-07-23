Cards hang on to best Cubs

ST. LOUIS – Kwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 34th birthday and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Thursday night.

Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered as the Cardinals improved to a game over .500 at 49-48. It's the Cardinals first winning record since being 36-35 after winning the first game of a doubleheader at Atlanta on June 20.

“I don't think that the goal here is just to finish over .500.” Arenado said. “We're looking at way more important things, and we've just got to continue to compete. We should finish over .500, but we want to get into the playoffs.

“This series, it was a tough series,” Arenado said. “We had one tough loss. To come back these last two days with the same energy, same fire, it's really important. I think that's what winning teams do.”

Kim (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Ryan Helsley and T.J. McFarland each pitched a scoreless inning. Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 23rd save after suffering his first career blown save Tuesday night.

Adbert Alzolay (4-10) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, with eight strikeouts in six innings. He is winless in his last seven starts.

“I thought Adbert threw the ball pretty well,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “He settled in and it was nice for him to get up over 100 pitches and give us six complete. It was a really nice outing by him.”

American

TIGERS 7, RANGERS 5: In Detroit, Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Detroit extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping slumping Texas.

Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep.

Texas has lost nine straight, equaling its longest slide this season. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs.

Kyle Funkhouser (4-0), the fourth Tigers pitcher, gave up one run in two innings. Starter Tyler Alexander allowed one run on three hits in 32/3 innings. Gregory Soto got the last three outs for his 11th save and third in as many days.

Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz (2-10) surrendered six runs, five earned, on five hits in four innings.

RAYS 5, INDIANS 4, 10 inn.: In Cleveland, Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay's comeback, hours after the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota.

Meadows' one-out liner off Bryan Shaw (3-4) brought home Randy Arozarena, who began the 10th at second base.

Down 4-2 in the ninth, the Rays rallied to tie it against closer James Karinchak on a leadoff homer by Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe's two-out RBI double.

Pete Fairbanks (3-3) pitched the ninth and Diego Castillo struck out Franmil Reyes and Bobby Bradley with the potential tying run at third in the 10th for his 14th save.