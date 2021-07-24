Báez, Chirinos power Cubs to win

CHICAGO – Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Friday.

Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with his long three-run homer to left. The Cubs added three more in the third, capped by Nico Hoerner's two-run single.

Chirinos made it 7-0 leading off the fourth against Zac Gallen (1-5). He also homered to start the sixth against Matt Peacock after Arizona scored two in the top half, helping Chicago win for just the sixth time in 23 games since Davies and three relievers no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.

In between, the Cubs fell from a first-place tie with Milwaukee in the NL Central to nine games back of the Brewers at 47-50 entering this one.

Davies (6-6) threw 107 pitches in 51/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out a season-high eight while walking two, and came away with the win after going 0-2 in his previous four starts.

Davies exited leading 7-0 with runners on second and third before Daulton Varsho greeted Adam Morgan with a two-run double.

Rookie Keegan Thompson worked the final three innings for his first career save.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 5: In Cincinnati, Tyler Stephenson drove in Kyle Farmer with a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, rallying Cincinnati past St. Louis.

Farmer, who also homered, led off the eighth with a single to left for his third hit of the game, and was safe at second on a throwing error by pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (5-3) on pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart's potential double-play ball. One out later, Jesse Winker walked to load the bases ahead of Stephenson.

Joey Votto also had three hits for the Reds, who shook off home long home runs by Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader to maintain their hold on second place in the NL Central.

PADRES 5, MARLINS 2: In Miami, Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings and Tommy Pham homered to lift San Diego to victory. Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out four and walked one.

Trent Grisham had two hits and an RBI for the Padres, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

American

RED SOX 6, YANKEES 2: In Boston, Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help Boston best New York ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park.

Devers followed his two-run with a three-run homer in the seventh – the 100th of his career.

It marked the second consecutive game the Red Sox rallied from a 1-0 deficit.

RAYS 10, INDIANS 5: In Cleveland, a two-error play by Cleveland led to three runs in the second inning, and a home run by new addition Nelson Cruz in his second at-bat gave the Rays an early four-run lead. They eventually let that get away, but they ended the night happy anyway, rallying in the ninth for six runs and a win.

The win kept the Rays within one game of the AL East-leading Red Sox.