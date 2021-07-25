Angels' no-hitter bid comes up short in win

MINNEAPOLIS – Patrick Sandoval had his no-hit bid broken up with one out in the ninth inning on a soft double by rookie Brent Rooker, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 Saturday night.

Sandoval, a 24-year-old lefty who began the game with a 3-13 career record, struck out a career-high 13.

There have already been seven no-hitters in the majors this season. The big league record of eight was set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was permitted.

The Twins hadn't come close to a hit until Rooker, who fanned his first three times up, flared an opposite-field fly that fell just inside the line in right.

Sandoval (3-4) smiled after the ball fell, retired the next batter and then was pulled after 108 pitches. He walked one and hit two.

Closer Raisel Iglesias allowed an RBI double to Josh Donaldson before getting his 21st save in 25 chances.

ROYALS 9, TIGERS 8: In Kansas City, Missouri, Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City win.

Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth. Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh.

Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight.

RAYS 8, INDIANS 2: In Cleveland, Austin Meadows hit a pair of two-run homers, Ji-Man Choi had three RBIs and Tampa Bay won to extend its winning streak over the Indians to 11 games.

The Rays moved into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East. They have not lost to the Indians since May 24, 2019. The franchise's longest winning streak against an opponent is 12 against Baltimore in 2008.

They have won five in a row overall and share the best record in the AL.

National

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 3: In Chicago, Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading Arizona to the win.

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth on a mostly sunny and steamy afternoon. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games.

They came into this one nine back of the first-place Brewers and facing huge questions about the direction of the club as the non-waiver deadline approaches on Friday.

REDS 5, CARDINALS 3: In Cincinnati, Jesse Winker homered, doubled and drove in four runs and Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings for Cincinnati in the win.

Joey Votto also homered to help the Reds overcome three errors and extend their winning streak against St. Louis to six games.

The Reds have won three of four games after dropping the first four of their nine-game homestand.

Interleague

BREWERS 6, WHITE SOX 1: In Milwaukee, Rowdy Tellez hit his first two homers as a Brewer and Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings for Milwaukee.

Tellez went 3 of 4 with three RBIs, with solo shots off José Ruiz in the sixth inning and Reynaldo López in the eighth. The Brewers acquired the slugging first baseman from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 6.

YANKEES 4, RED SOX 3: In Boston, Rougned Odor's two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead in the New York victory.

Gleyber Torres added a go-ahead, bloop single for the Yankees, who posted just their third victory in 12 games this season against their longtime rivals.