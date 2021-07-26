Cubs power way past D'backs

CHICAGO – Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday.

Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.

Williams (4-2) struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 61/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season. It was the right-hander's second start (and third appearance) since missing five weeks following an appendectomy.

“I've been wanting to pitch in front of a full Wrigley,” said Williams, who was making his first home start since crowd restrictions were lifted. “It's special and I felt the energy on the mound.”

Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.

Arizona starter Caleb Smith (3-7) allowed five runs on three hits in six innings.

CARDINALS 10, REDS 6: In Cincinnati, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning to lead St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled, and Tyler O'Neill also connected for the Cardinals.

Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray (2-6) was tagged for a career-high eight runs, giving up eight hits and a walk in 31/3 innings.

American League

ROYALS 6, TIGERS 1: In Kansas City, Missouri, Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win to lead Kansas City.

The Royals grabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit his team-leading 23rd home run, and Soler followed with his 11th for the Royals, who have won fifth straight games.

It was the second straight game Perez has hit a three-run homer.

INDIANS 3, RAYS 2: In Cleveland, Bobby Bradley's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland's comeback as the Indians their 11-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.

On the verge of being swept and dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1, the Indians, who managed just one run in seven innings against Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough, rallied in the eighth off reliever Matt Wisler (3-4).

Hernandez, who homered in the first, led off with a single before Wisler hit Amed Rosario on the hand. After an RBI single by Harold Ramirez, Bradley hit a fly to center deep enough to score Rosario ahead of Kevin Kiermaier's throw.

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 4: In Boston, Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees had his no-hitter broken up by Alex Verdugo's double leading off the eighth inning.

Boston trailed 4-0 when Verdugo doubled to deep right, and Germán was lifted after the hit by manager Aaron Boone.

Jonathan Loaisiga (7-4) relieved, and Boston broke loose with four straight hits. Hunter Renfroe had an RBI double, Christian Vázquez singled home a run and Hernández followed with an RBI double, cutting it to 4-3.

Zack Britton relieved and pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki's groundout plated the tying run. Hernández hustled hard and beat right fielder Greg Allen's throw home on Bogaerts' sacrifice fly.