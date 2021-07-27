Late HR lifts Red Sox over Jays

BOSTON – Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto 5-4 on Monday night in the opener of an important series for the Blue Jays.

Boston star Rafael Devers added a solo homer on the four-year anniversary of his first major-league shot.

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer for fourth-place Toronto, which fell to 101/2 games behind in the East.

A day after being no-hit for seven innings by New York's Domingo Germán before putting up five runs in the eighth to erase a four-run deficit and beat the rival Yankees, Boston's bats were held down until Verdugo belted his drive over the Red Sox bullpen off Trevor Richards (1-1).

He took his time rounding the bases, enjoying the moment.

On Sunday, Verdugo broke up the no-hitter with a deep double to right.

Adam Ottavino (3-3) worked a scoreless inning for the win. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 22nd save.

Toronto starter Thomas Hatch made just his second big-league start after being sidelined with a shoulder impingement since spring training. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three runs on seven hits in 32/3 innings.

BRAVES 2, METS 0: In New York, Kyle Muller threw five scoreless innings to earn his second big league win in the opener of a doubleheader with seven-inning games.

Muller (2-3) allowed the Mets to advance just two runners as far as second base.

The 23-year-old rookie gave up four hits and walked two while striking out three

PHILLIES 6, NATIONALS 5: In Philadelphia, Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Rhys Hoskins also had a three-run homer for the second-place Phillies, who are now 31/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Jean Segura led off the ninth against Brad Hand (5-5) with a double. After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Bryce Harper walked. McCutchen drove the next pitch, a 92 mph sinker, to the opposite field and over the wall in right.

Archie Bradley (5-1) allowed a run in the top of the ninth but got the win.